A tattoo is an embodiment of one’s persona, perhaps thoughts of something special and incredible, maybe an inspirational symbol or just art. To some tattoo is an identity of their culture, beliefs or memory that loved recollecting by inking it on their body. To some others it is a piece of style, a fashion statement or a symbolic association that represents the collective. The world celebrates National Tattoo Day 2020 on January 17 this year. This day is widely celebrated to remember, recognise and celebrate the culture and history of tattoos. Virat Kohli’s Fan Following Reaches Another Level! Fan Carves Indian Captain’s Face on Back of His Head; Check Out the Viral Hairstyle.

The originality of Tattooing (the art of making or inking tattoos) dates back to several centuries and can even be found on Egyptian mummies. Of course, the word ‘tattoo’ was derived from the Polynesian language for tatau, meaning to tap or mark. Initially, it was a symbol but in years that followed, it has become a statement for fashion, beliefs and associations. Nick Kyrgios Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Inks Tattoo of Late Basketball Legend, LeBron James and Michael Jordan on His Sleeve (Watch Video).

Some of the world’s best cricketers are tattoo lovers be it Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle Ben Stokes or even the likes former cricketers Kevin Pietersen, Brendon McCullum and Mitchell Johnson. In sporting universe, tattoos are often symbols of personal milestones, the beliefs of an individual or tributes to special people in their lives. As we celebrate National Tattoo Day 2020, take a look at some cricketers at their remarkable tattoos.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain is as much a global fashion icon as he is a cricketing role model. Kohli is a fan of tattoos and has four tattoos inked on his body. He has got his zodiac sign Scorpio on his upper right arm, a Chinese symbol of faith in the right forearm. On his left biceps, he a tattoo of a Japanese Samurai warrior with his sword raised a tribal design on his left arm, which was the first tattoo he inked.

KL Rahul

View this post on Instagram Stop and stare. 👀 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

He is not only one of the country’s most talented batsman with all kinds of shots in his armoury but also a tattoo obsessed individual. KL Rahul has tattoos all over his body. He inked a lighthouse on his left forearm, a clock on his right biceps, ‘Deshi Basara’ (to rise up) on his right forearm, a tattoo of his pet dog Simba on his back and numerous number and also the names of his parents on his hands.

Hardik Pandya

View this post on Instagram The tiger lies low not from fear, but for aim. A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Apr 16, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Pandya is an exciting cricketer and always full of energy and aggression. He is also one of the most stylish cricketers in the Indian cricket team and his tattoos only add to the flavour of his style. He has eight tattoos inked on his body. The word ‘Believe’ is written on his left arm and a tiger tattoo on his left shoulder. Then there is a tattoo of a fighter carrying a sword on his inner right forearm, paw tattoos on his neck, a clock on his left forearm and also a peace symbol on his neck.

Ben Stokes

To Ben Stokes, Tattoos represents meaning of life and a testament to he is. He was 16 when he got his first tattoo and since then he has 12 more inked on his body. The huge ink of a big Lion family took 28 hours to make. It has a Lion, a Lioness and two cubs and represents Ben Stokes, his wife and their two kids. He also has a large Kirihuti Maori design on his left bicep among the other tattoos.

Chris Gayle

View this post on Instagram I’m feeling Shaken & Stirred...😊 A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Feb 17, 2019 at 9:43am PST

He is the Universe boss and king. Chris Gayle is a tattoo fan and has a big Lion inked on his chest. The Lion also has a crown on his head and wings on both sides. Gayle also has a star inked on the left shoulder, a flying bird on left biceps and numerous designs on both of his arms.

These were few cricket personalities with famous tattoos inked on them. There are several others like Dale Steyn, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell who have great tattoos inked on their body.

