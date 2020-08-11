Agartala (Tripura) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar is 'very happy' to be able to resume her training and said her main focus is to regain the fitness she had before the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

"I am very happy that gyms have reopened. I want to thank the State government and the Central government and also the Tripura Sports Council because they gave us the opportunity to train," Karmakar told ANI.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 11: Ravi Ashwin Shares New Look Ahead of Indian Premier League 13, Delhi Capitals Spinner All Set for New Challenge!.

"Gymnast is a kind of sport for which you cannot miss training for even a week. But during the coronavirus lockdown, I did online coaching to maintain my fitness. I am trying to regain my form," she added.

The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll on sports across the globe. Due to the ongoing pandemic, even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed until next year. Now, the event will take place from July 23 to August 8, next year.

Also Read | Amid PSG Transfer Rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Short Vacation With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Children (See Family Pics).

Karmakar is confident that things will get back to normal.

"Coronavirus impacted sports a lot and even Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. But I am sure things will get back to normal," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)