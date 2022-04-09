Houston, Apr 9 (AP) Reigning champion Cristian Garin beat No. 2 seed Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship and improve his career record at the tournament to 8-0.

Fritz is the highest-ranked American man at No. 13 and had won nine of his past 10 matches, including a title at Indian Wells, California, last month.

Also Read | PBKS vs GT Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill Shine As Gujarat Titans Extend Unbeaten Run With Six-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings.

Garin claimed the Houston title in 2019, and the event wasn't held either of the next two years because of the pandemic.

The fifth-seeded Garin, who is ranked 29th, will face No. 4 seed John Isner on Saturday for a berth in the final. Isner got past Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in Friday's last singles match with the help of 16 aces, 22 fewer than the Houston-record 38 he hit in his previous victory.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Wayne Rooney's Remarks on His Manchester United Return.

The other semifinal will be No. 3 seed Reilly Opelka against Nick Kyrgios.

Opelka reached his second career tour-level semifinal on clay — he made it that far in Rome last year, too — by defeating 361st-ranked qualifier Gijs Brouwer.

The big-serving Opelka has been bothered by his right shoulder since last month and hit a low-for-him total of four aces against Brouwer.

Kyrgios advanced when lucky loser Michael Mmoh withdrew before their quarterfinal because of a strained right groin muscle. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)