Rahul Tewatia continued to be Punjab Kings' thorn in their stride with the left-hander smashing two sixes off the last two deliveries in the game to help Gujarat Titans eke out a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022 on April 8, Friday. Needing to defend 12 runs off two deliveries, Odean Smith, who had bowled a decent over so far, was taken apart by Tewatia, who let out a huge roar as soon the ball was struck from the middle of the bat. Sai Sudharshan Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Titans' Youngster

Gujarat Titans began their chase of 190 runs well despite losing Matthew Wade early, Shubman Gill steered the chase with some scintillating touch play, sheer timing and classy strokes. The youngster was at his best on the night, scoring 96 off 59 deliveries. He continuously found the gaps and kept the scoreboard ticking and his 101-run stand with debutant Sai Sudharshan turned out to be the point in this game where Gujarat Titans' ensured that they had things under control. The right-hander missed out on a well-deserved hundred and his dismissal in the 19th over brought Punjab Kings back in the mix., Skipper Hardik Pandya tried his best with some big shots, scoring 27 off 18 deliveries and he was absolutely livid with David Miller when he was run out. But Tewatia ensured that Gujarat Titans' winning streak in their maiden IPL season continued with his big-hitting prowess.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone continued his good form with his second consecutive fifty, this one coming off just 21 balls. It was his strokeplay, Jitesh Sharma's 23 off 11 coupled with some late hits from Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh that got Punjab Kings to 189/9. Jonny Bairstow made his Punjab Kings' debut while Gujarat Titans' Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharshan made their maiden appearances in the competition

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

#Shikhar Dhawan has now completed 1000 fours in T20s, the first Indian to get to this milestone

#Liam Livingstone struck his second IPL fifty

#Shubman Gill scored his 12th IPL fifty

#Rahul Chahar took his 50th IPL wicket

#Jonny Bairstow completed 100 fours in IPL

Gujarat Titans, with three wins in three games, would now head to their fourth clash with a lot of confidence, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11. Punjab Kings meanwhile, will aim to bounce back to winning ways when they face Mumbai Indians on April 13.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2022 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).