Beijing, Jul 25 (AP) Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday.

The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy, was in the eastern city of Suzhou to prepare for a season opener.

On Friday, he posed for photos with fans without a mask, the Xinhua News Agency said.

“He is expected to be fined and warned about his actions rather than receiving a suspension,” Xinhua said.

It gave no details of the possible penalty. (AP)

