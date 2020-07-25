Stuart Broad then came out and dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite in his opening over. John Campbell and Shai Hope showed some rearguard action. But Jofra Archer got Campbell with a short delivery and James Anderson removed Hope, who extended his century-drought to another innings. Roston Chase didn't last long either. Jermaine Blackwood played some lovely shots before Chris Woakes ran through his gate with a full-length delivery leaving West Indies six wickets down for only 110 runs. Holder and Shane Dowrich are at the crease, the latter has already got two reprievals. West Indies trail England by 232 runs.
Like Day 1, West Indies started the second day on top and took four quick wickets but failed to stop Stuart Broad who smashed his way to a third-fastest Test half-century for England. Chase eventually got Broad but England had already gone past 350 runs. They folded for 369.
Stumps: It is stumps on Day 2 then. The umpires have called play off due to bad light. West Indies trail England by 232 runs in the first innings with Captain Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich in the crease.
Bad Light: Umpires have halted play due to bad light. The West Indies batsmen have already walked back to the dressing room. But England captain Joe Root is having a lengthy chat with the umpires.
Out! Chris Woakes gets his first wicket and Jermaine Blackwood has to go. the right-handed batsman fails to read a full-length in-dipper and is clean bowled. West Indies are now six wickets down. Blackwood b Woakes 26(45).
Both teams return after drinks. Chris Woakes leads the attack for England and Jermaine Blackwood greets him with a straight boundary. Jason Holder and Blackwood have to stick for long if West Indies are to avoid the follow on. The Windies need to score 170 to avoid follow on.
Review Lost! Jason Holder survives a tough LBW call and England lose a review. Chris Woakes is the bowler and he hits West Indies captain Jason Holder high on the pad. England review but DRS shows the ball would have been missing stumps.
Out! Stuart Broad gets his second wicket and West Indies are folding fast. Roston Chase continues his poor form and goes for 9 after being caught plumb in front of the wicket. Roston Chase lbw b Broad 9(36).
OUT! First over after the tea break and James Anderson strikes. Shamarh Brooks is caught behind. Second wicket for Anderson. West Indies in trouble now. Shamarh Brooks c Buttler b Anderson 4(20)
TEA: So, it is tea break on day two. England are in good position as West Indies have lost their top order. Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase have a task to do now as England look to gain a good first innings lead.
ENG vs WI Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 2: Hosts England will resume day two’s play on an overnight score of 258 for four with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler at the crease. The duo added unbeaten 136 for the fifth wicket on day one and will looking add more to their partnership. Meanwhile, ahead of the action on day two there is some bad news. Manchester weather might play spoilsport as it is expected to rain today. Fingers crossed though. Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.
From 122 for four to 258 for four, England did well to recover. All thanks to Pope and Buttler’s century stand. Fast bowler Kemar Roach struck twice to put Windies ahead. He removed Dominic Sibley in the first over and then Ben Stokes in the 35th over. In between England captain Joe Root was run-out. Later, Roston Chase dismissed Opening batsman Rory Burns for a well-made 57.
Towards the end Pope and Buttler made sure West Indies bowlers went wicketless in the past tea season. Windies did take the new ball, but were not able to break the stand as play was called off due to bad light. England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 1, Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope Reach Personal Milestones and Other Records Created at Old Trafford.
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.