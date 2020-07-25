ENG vs WI Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 2: Hosts England will resume day two’s play on an overnight score of 258 for four with Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler at the crease. The duo added unbeaten 136 for the fifth wicket on day one and will looking add more to their partnership. Meanwhile, ahead of the action on day two there is some bad news. Manchester weather might play spoilsport as it is expected to rain today. Fingers crossed though. Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live score updates. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 2 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

From 122 for four to 258 for four, England did well to recover. All thanks to Pope and Buttler’s century stand. Fast bowler Kemar Roach struck twice to put Windies ahead. He removed Dominic Sibley in the first over and then Ben Stokes in the 35th over. In between England captain Joe Root was run-out. Later, Roston Chase dismissed Opening batsman Rory Burns for a well-made 57.

Towards the end Pope and Buttler made sure West Indies bowlers went wicketless in the past tea season. Windies did take the new ball, but were not able to break the stand as play was called off due to bad light. England vs West Indies, 3rd Test 2020, Day 1, Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope Reach Personal Milestones and Other Records Created at Old Trafford.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.