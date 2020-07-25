Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s have been compared to each other since eternity. The two football stalwarts have their own fan base and the fans never to forget to take a jibe at each other’s gang on social when one of them does well. Now, here’s another viral thread which explains why Lionel Messi’s international career is so underrated as compared to CR7. Internation career is one of the most important aspects which is considered while debating. So the thread starts with the Argentine having 14 Golden Ball awards, Copa 15 Golden Ball, seven Best Young player awards, five U20 Golden Boot and Golden Global awards. Love Is in the Air! Lionel Messi's Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Kisses Him Sweetly on Cheek In Cute PDA Pics.

The tweet further explains that Messi has 16 Euro silver medals which itself is an achievement. It further goes on to compare the minutes spent by two of them on the field. The thread also explains that Messi relatively has come across tougher opponents as opposed to Juventus star. The thread further explains how Messi has even scored on the main occasions. Check out the thread for yourself below:

A thread on why Messi 🇦🇷 is better than Ronaldo 🇵🇹 on the international stage - without doubt 👇 pic.twitter.com/w7pSv9h1dB — Spooner (@lionelstat) July 23, 2020

Talking about the players, Lionel Messi is currently holidaying in Ibiza with his wife and kids after a gruelling season with Barcelona. The pictures of his holiday are going viral on social media. Whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo is prepping up for his next Serie A 2019-20 game against Sampdoria which will take place on July 27, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center.

