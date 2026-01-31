New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Australian legend Ricky Ponting has predicted that Indian star opener Abhishek Sharma could become the leading run-getter in the T20 Men's World Cup 2026, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

The ICC Hall of Famer Ponting believes Abhishek's lack of experience at ICC tournaments will not stop the in-form India batter in the upcoming marquee tournament.

"Abhishek Sharma is a star," Ponting said in the latest edition of The ICC Review.

"I think it's (lack of experience) a real positive to be honest. He can be the leading run-scorer and potentially the Player of the Tournament. That's how good I think he is. And if he does, that makes India even harder to beat. If he doesn't, then they're as vulnerable as anybody else. So that's how important I think he is to this (T20) World Cup for India," the Australian legend added.

The 25-year-old Abhishek, who is currently the World No. 1 T20I batter, has smashed 1297 runs in 38 matches and 37 innings. Sharma averages 37.05 with a strike rate of 194.74. The left-handed batter has hammered two centuries and eight half-centuries in the shortest format.

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, Abhishek was the third-highest run-getter with 182 runs to his name. The Indian opener had an average of 45.50 and an astounding strike rate of 249.31. Sharma slammed two half-centuries in the series.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, India won the five-match T20I series 4-1 against New Zealand. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side hasn't lost a T20I series since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and would go into the 2026 edition in fine form.

The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue will play their opening fixture against the USA on February 7, followed by their match against on February 12. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15, followed by their final group stage fixture against the Netherlands.

Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)

