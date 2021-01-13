Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) Last year's five-time winner Ridhima Dilawari overcame a disappointing start to card one-under 71 and share the lead with Amandeep Drall in the first leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Ridhima began with a double bogey, but by the time the first round of the first leg ended, she had a share of the lead.

Ridhima struck five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey at the lovely Prestige Golfshire.

Amandeep, who teed off an hour and half after Ridhima, looked set for the lead as she was two-under through 17 holes after a steady showing that saw her get three birdies against a lone bogey. She dropped a shot on the par-4 18th and ended in a tie for the lead in the Rs 10 lakh event.

Vani Kapoor began with a bogey but four birdies against three more bogeys ensured an even par round that gave her the sole third place, one shot ahead of Pranavi Urs and Ananya Datar, who shot 73 each.

Gauri Karhade, amateur Vidhatri Urs and Seher Atwal were tied sixth with scores of 74 each, while Hitaashee Bakshi, winner of the final event in 2020, Khushi Khanijau and amateur Sneha Sharan are tied for ninth with rounds of 75 each.

Ridhima, who won one event in 2020, opened with a double bogey on Par-4 first hole, but quickly made up with birdies on third and fourth.

A bogey on the seventh was followed by a birdie on eighth. On the back nine, she birdied 13th but gave away that gain with a bogey on 17th. A closing birdie ensured an under par round.

Amandeep, who won twice last season, birdied fourth, seventh and 16th, but dropped shots on Par-5 fifth and Par-4 18th.

The field started with 35 players of which four were eliminated after scoring 88 or more.

