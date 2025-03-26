New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Rohan Bopanna Tennis Development Foundation has been granted the FCRA licence by the Ministry of Home Affairs, officials said on Wednesday.

The foundation applied for a licence under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and the home ministry accorded it as the organisation fulfilled all necessary requirements, they said.

The FCRA licence is mandatory for any organisation to receive foreign funding.

Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna founded the academy, The Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA), in Bengaluru.

Established in March 2016, the RBTA offers access to a progressive tennis coaching programme.

According to its website, the RBTA's focus is on encouraging all-round sports development of young athletes.

With professional coaches overseeing the programme and special inputs from globally qualified fitness trainers, the RBTA introduces a balanced curriculum -- with equal emphasis on fitness and sports skills for young children looking to play tennis, it says.

Bopanna, the founder and mentor of RBTA, became only the fourth Indian after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to win a grand slam.

