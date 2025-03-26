Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to take on the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match is being hosted at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both sides are coming into this contest after suffering defeat in their opening match of the IPL season 18. Ahead of the Rajasthan vs Kolkata clash, fans are left confused as to why Knight Riders veteran cricketer Sunil Narine is missing the match. Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid on Wheelchair Meets Kolkata Knight Riders Players Ahead of RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sunil Narine is one of the most important members of the Kolkata-based franchise. The star cricketer has been performing consistently for the three-time champions. During the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Narine had a good outing with the bat and ball. The veteran cricketer hammered 44 runs off 26 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes, and took one wicket in his four-over spell. Sadly, the Knight Riders suffered a seven-wicket loss against RCB.

Why Sunil Narine Is Not Playing in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match?

Newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed the reason behind Sunil Narine's absence from the Rajasthan Royals clash in Guwahati. During the toss, Ajinkya Rahane stated that Sunil Narine is "unwell", and he is being replaced by England all-rounder Moeen Ali in the playing XI. RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 6.

Sunil Narine Rested for RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

Magic Mo makes his debut as a Knight 💜🙌 He replaces Sunil who’s rested ‘cause of being unwell. pic.twitter.com/h177YT3yQD — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 26, 2025

The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, made one change in their playing XI. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga replaced left-arm speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi. Riyan Parag continues to lead the side with regular skipper Sanju Samson playing as designated batter after not getting clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence after suffering injury during India vs England five-match T20I series.

