Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Rohan Pai constructed a century break of 120 to defeat Sachin Lokare 480-150 in the first round qualifying match of the CCI Billiards Classic here on Friday.

Besides his huge effort, Pai also had three substantial breaks of 50, 54 and 53, ensuring his comfortable victory.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian Cricketer To Play 400 T20s, Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Tataya Sachdev overcame Mehul Sutaria 485-143. Sachdev had two sizeable breaks of 61 and 66, which ensured his win.

In another match, Akshay Gogri prevailed over Carl Serrao, recording a 299-230 victory. Gogri produced two good breaks of 56 and 54 which helped him come through.

Also Read | Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch KK vs QG Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)