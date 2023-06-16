Gangtok, Jun 16 (PTI) Asian junior champions Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon and Krrish Pal lived up to the expectations and stormed into the quarterfinals of the sixth Youth Men's National Boxing Championships here on Friday.

Representing Chandigarh, Rohit (54kg) showcased his talent in a commanding victory against John Lapung of Arunachal Pradesh, winning by a unanimous 5-0 decision. He will next face Umesh Kumar of Delhi.

Krrish, the reigning Asian junior boxing champion, continued his winning streak as he triumphed over Mohammad Junad of Telangana in the 48kg round of 16 bout.

Krrish, who is representing Chandigarh, demonstrated his superiority in the ring right from the word go, eventually forcing the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the first round. He will take on Vishesh from Haryana in the quarterfinals.

Bharat (92kg) from Haryana showcased his skill and power in a one-sided bout against Uttar Pradesh's Rishab Pandey with a RSC win. He will square off against Riddhuman Subba of Uttarakhand in the next round.

Besides, 13 and 11 boxers of SSCB and Haryana respectively have also reached the quarterfinals.

