New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Team India captain Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable journey in whites. The announcement was made via his Instagram story on Wednesday, where the opener penned a heartfelt note.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.

He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially in tours away from home. From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings. His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter.

His Test career witnessed a second wind with the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), as the format gave his red-ball journey renewed purpose. Promoted to open the innings, Rohit found consistency and form, particularly on home soil. In 40 WTC matches, he scored 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, including nine centuries and eight fifties. His highest score in the WTC cycle was also 212. He was India's top run-scorer and century-maker in WTC history and stood 10th among the tournament's all-time leading scorers. The 2019 series against South Africa at home remains his finest in Tests, where he scored 532 runs in three matches at an incredible average of 132.25, slamming three centuries including the double hundred in Ranchi. He started his Test revival as an opener with knocks of 176 and 127 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in October 2019.

Rohit's dominance at home was unmatched, having scored 2,535 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 51.73, with 10 centuries and eight fifties across 55 innings. His struggles, however, were evident in overseas conditions, where he accumulated 1,644 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 31.01, with only two centuries and 10 fifties in 57 innings. At neutral venues, he featured in two Tests, scoring 122 runs at an average of 30.50, with a best of 43.

His finest moment overseas came in the 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy in England, where he emerged as India's leading run-getter, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. The series included a memorable knock of 127, his only century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

He has played 11 Tests against South Africa and scored 738 runs at 38.84 with three centuries and a highest of 212, his performances in South Africa remained underwhelming, scoring only 183 runs in six matches at an average of 16.63.

Against England, he scored 1,147 runs in 14 Tests at 47.79, with four centuries and four fifties. In England alone, he played seven matches and managed 524 runs at 40.30, with a highest of 127. Against New Zealand, he made 515 runs in nine Tests at 36.78 with five fifties, while scoring 122 runs at 40.66 across two Tests in New Zealand, including a best of 72. Against Australia, he accumulated 739 runs in 15 Tests at 28.42, with just one century and three fifties. His record in Australia was below par, with 439 runs in 10 Tests at an average of 24.38 and a highest score of 63 not out.

Rohit's record against the West Indies was one of his most dominant, with 578 runs in six Tests and seven innings at an outstanding average of 96.33, including three centuries and two fifties. His debut knock of 177 still stands as one of his finest innings.

As captain, Rohit led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine, and drawing three, with a win percentage of exactly 50. He took India to the final of the 2023 World Test Championship in England, where the team fell short against Australia. However, the final stages of his red-ball career were marred by poor form and team results.

The 2024-25 season proved to be particularly difficult. Across eight Tests and 15 innings, spanning from the home series against Bangladesh to the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he managed just 164 runs, with only one fifty to his name. His form slump was coupled with India's downturn in performance, as he became the first Indian captain to lose a home Test series against New Zealand, suffering a 3-0 whitewash. He also captained the side through most of the Australia series, which India lost 3-1, resulting in their exit from contention for the 2025 WTC final.

Despite the late-career setbacks, Rohit Sharma's Test legacy is one of transformation, perseverance, and class. From a middle-order player who struggled to cement his place to becoming one of India's most reliable openers in the WTC era. He announced just before the As he turns the page on Test cricket, Rohit will continue to serve India in the ODI format, where he remains a pillar of experience and leadership. (ANI)

