Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) remain unfazed by the nature of the pitches they play on and are not overly concerned about the form of their most seasoned player, Rohit Sharma, as per ESPNcricinfo.

In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, MI have secured just one victory so far--a home win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)--while suffering two away defeats against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). On sluggish tracks in Chennai and Ahmedabad, MI's batters struggled to find their rhythm. However, returning to their home turf, they bounced back emphatically, bundling KKR out for just 116.

Now back on the road, MI are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday. LSG, too, have expressed dissatisfaction with their home conditions, with mentor Zaheer Khan openly criticizing the Lucknow curator after their match against Punjab Kings.

"For me and for us, I think it's more about adaptability in whatever is presented on a particular day," MI batting coach Kieron Pollard said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"As a former player and management, you want to be able to prepare for any eventuality and you try to control things that you can control, and the nature of the surfaces is something that we can't control as a management and as a playing group. So whatever is presented, that's how you get to be called world class and legends that you are able to adapt to anything that is in front of you," he said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who played a match-winning knock of 76 in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, has yet to replicate that form in the IPL. His returns so far--13, 8, and 0--have come through soft dismissals in two games and a stunning delivery from Mohammed Siraj in the third.

"I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game," Pollard said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He is a legend of the game in his own right, and as an individual as well," he added.

"There are times when you have a couple of low scores ... he has earned the right as an individual to now enjoy his cricket and not be pressurised in certain situations. So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know we fail more than we succeed and I'm sure we'll be singing his praises when he gives us that big score and then we'll be on to the next hot topic," he noted. (ANI)

