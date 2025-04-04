Sports News | Rohit Sharma Misses MI Vs. LSG Clash Due to Knee Injury

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday due to a knee injury. The update was shared by current MI skipper Hardik Pandya at the toss, where he won and opted to bowl first.

"Rohit was hit on the knee. He is missing out," Hardik said confirming the former captain's unavailability for the game.

Rohit's form has been a point of concern in the early stages of the tournament. In the three matches he has played so far, the veteran opener has managed 21 runs. He was dismissed for a duck in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by scores of 8 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and 13 against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Hardik also provided a brief update on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been recovering from a back-related injury.

"Jasprit should be back soon," said the MI captain, raising hopes of the star fast bowler's return in the coming fixtures.

Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start to the season and will be hoping for both Rohit and Bumrah to return to full fitness soon, as they look to build momentum in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said that the team is "pretty confident" despite losing two of their three games in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

"I think we are pretty confident as a batting unit. A very strong unit. Few of our players haven't come off including me. We had talked to play in this fashion throughout the tournament. The general discussion is to go our there and express yourself. We haven't talked about target we want to achieve. Just play the ball and watch the ball and react. I think we are pretty confident," Rishabhh Pant said.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, M Siddharth, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and Vignesh Puthur.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma. (ANI)

