Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Continuing with his high-risk game, Rohit Sharma gave India a flourishing start but South Africa pegged the hosts back by removing the captain and his opening partner Shubhman Gill in their World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Rohit hit a 24-ball 40 and shared a 62-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill (23) but the Proteas left them fighting at 105 for two after 15 overs.

Also Read | Cameron Green Happy To Make Way for Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh in Australia's Lineup Ahead of Afghanistan Match at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The flurry of shots from Rohit's bat saw India complete 50 runs in just 4.3 overs as the skipper smashed two sixes and six boundaries during his entertaining innings.

Also Read | Jos Buttler Reflects on Frustrating Batting Form in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Following 33-Run Loss to Australia.

However, Rohit could not build on the solid start with pacer Kagiso Rabada taking his wicket. Temba Bavuma hung on to a fast-travelling shot after Rohit could not get enough elevation to clear the fielder at mid-off.

The Proteas skipper swooped to his right to take a great catch.

Gill departed soon, flummoxed by a superb delivery from spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 11th over, which landed just outside leg, turned slightly to beat the young batting sensation and clip the bails.

For a moment Gill was in disbelief, not knowing if it was a stumping or he had been clean-bowled, However, TV referral showed the ball had indeed clipped the bails.

Virat Kohli (24), celebrating his 35th birthday, and Shreyas Iyer (7) were at the crease by the end of the 15th over.

Brief Scores: (After 15 overs) 105 for 2 (Rohit Sharma 40, Shubman Gill 23, Virat Kohli batting 24).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)