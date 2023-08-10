London, Aug 10 (AP) Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm had their spots on the European team for the Ryder Cup confirmed.

McIlroy will be playing in his seventh straight Ryder Cup, and it's Rahm's third in a row. Both secured their spots through the European Points List.

Also Read | Croatian Football Fans Appear in Court, Face Murder, Gang-Related Charges After Deadly Violence That Led to Death of 29-Year-Old Greek Supporter.

This year's Ryder Cup matches will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome where captain Luke Donald's team will try to avenge a record loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year.

The 34-year-old McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, currently leads the European Points List. Rahm, a 28-year-old Spaniard, won the Masters in April for his second major.

Also Read | KL Rahul to Participate in A Practice Game in Bengaluru, Situation Around Availability For Asia Cup 2023 to Be Clearer By Weekend: Report.

At Whistling Straits, the Americans won 19-9 for the biggest margin of victory since continental Europe became part of the Ryder Cup in 1979. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)