Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): RoundGlass Tehang won the 2nd RoundGlass Grassroots Hockey League 2023 (Under 16 Boys) title by defeating RoundGlass Mithapur in the penalty shoot-out by a 4-3 margin. Both teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the allotted time.

In the first semi-final, Roundglass Tehang defeated RoundGlass Sansarpur 2-0 and entered the final. For Tehang, captain Harshdeep Singh scored in the 8th minute and Gurpreet scored in the 24th minute. In the second semi-final, Round Glass Mithapur defeated Round Glass Baba Bakala by a margin of 1-0 and entered the final.

In the 14th minute of the game for the winning team, Bikas scored a field goal to give his team a place in the final.

In the final match, RoundGlass Tehang and RoundGlass Mithapur played an excellent game.

In the 10th minute of the game, Mithapur's Navpreet Mahay scored to make the score 1-0. In the 18th minute of the game, Tehang captain Harshdeep Singh converted the penalty stroke into a goal and made the score 1-1.

In the 32nd minute of the game, Prince Kumar of Tehang made the score 2-1. In the 38th minute of the game, Mithapur lost a chance to equalize when their captain Sunmukh Singh could not convert the penalty stroke into a goal. In the 60th minute of the game, Mithapur's Ekamdeep Singh scored a goal to level the score at 2-2.

With the score remaining 2-2 at the end of the allotted time, the decision had to be decided via a penalty shootout which ended 4-3 in favour of Round Glass Tehing, a release said.

Tehang's goalkeeper Namanpreet Singh was adjudged the man of the match and awarded Alpha Hockey Stick.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the second RoundGlass Grassroot Hockey League 2023 (U-16 Boys) held at the local Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium by Sarpal Singh, Founder, Round Glass, Olympian Ajitpal Singh (Captain of the 1975 World Cup winning Indian team), Olympian Harbinder Singh. (ANI)

