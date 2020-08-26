Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have launched their very own Digital Cricket Academy known as "The Pavilion - where the player meets coach".

The Pavilion is an end-to-end digital academy and it will deliver the signature Rajasthan Royals coaching methods, as used to coach the Royals first team, directly to the app user.

With the launch of this app, Rajasthan Royals have become the first IPL franchise to introduce virtual coaching, aiming to enhance the skills of every cricketer, playing professionally or for recreation, across all countries and age groups.

"Current times have changed the way we learn in all disciplines. Through our exciting digital initiative, we aim to open up a new dimension of learning for all cricketers and students of the game around the globe. We are hoping to develop an array of talented young cricketers through learning at home, providing them with the best of virtual facilities," Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said in an official release.

The app is based on proprietary technology that allows coaches to annotate on the player's video. A split-screen will be used to display and compare videos side-by-side while providing audio and video feedback along the way.

The free to download app (available on Android and IOS) is open to all budding cricketers with everyone able to get personal feedback on their game from the Royals first-team coaches including Amol Muzumdar, Sairaj Bahutule, Dishant Yagnik and Steffan Jones to name a few.

The users will also have access to a content hub of drills and tips from the Rajasthan Royals coaching team and Rajasthan Royals UK Academy Director Sid Lahiri. (ANI)

