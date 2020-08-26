For more than 12 hours, Lionel Messi has been trending on the Internet as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has reportedly decided to quit Barcelona. The news has evoked missed reactions from all quarters of the Internet and the fans have been posting sad memes ever since. A few of them are quite funny whereas the others seem to be taking a jibe at the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi has been having issues with Barcelona since the start of the year and he has not spared a single occasion to slam the team in public. As Lionel Messi Seeks Transfer From Barcelona, KKR Comes Up With a Hilarious Offer for the Star Argentine Footballer.

As per the recent report, Messi has already told the team that he wants to leave. The decision comes 11 days after the Catalans suffered from a humiliating defeat by 8-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2019-20. A few of them took a jibe at Messi for leaving Barcelona after a heartbreaking defeat and compared him with Cristiano Ronaldo who quit Real Madrid after winning UCL three times in a row. Now let's have a look at the reactions of the fans below:

Ronaldo left Real Madrid after winning the champions league but Messi is leaving Barca on the back of an 8-2 defeat to Bayern.. There are levels to being the Greatest of All Time. I know my G.O.A.T 🐐🐐… #MessiLeavingBarca pic.twitter.com/VADqak4nGb — KcGoodMan (@KcGoodMan_) August 26, 2020

Messi leaving Barca after 8-2 humiliation? Ronaldo left Madrid after 3 UCL in a row 👑#MessiLeavingBarca#Messi pic.twitter.com/kjEfrrsKGD — Aslan Ahmed (@Aslan__Ahmed) August 26, 2020

Lionel Messi is actually leaving Barcelona. This is a whole other level of pain. I'm not ready for this.#MessiLeavingBarca pic.twitter.com/3hwAsQT7yE — Arjun (@ashrestha273) August 26, 2020

What if Juventus buys Messi,it'll be the dream of every football fan to watch Ronaldo and Messi play together #MessiLeavingBarca pic.twitter.com/gSPCuATu9w — SalmaN IshaQ (@Rebelde0629) August 26, 2020

It is said that Lionel Messi could either join Manchester City or Chelsea if at all he moves out of Barcelona. A few days ago, Messi followed Chelsea on social media and set the tongues wagging if he would join the team.

