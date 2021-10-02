Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

The Royals made four changes to their playing eleven, dropping Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi and Chris Morris for Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh, David Miller and Mayank Markande.

Also Read | RR vs CSK Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Make Four Changes As Sanju Samson Opts To Bowl.

CSK brought in K M Asif for Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran for Dwayne Bravo.

Teams:

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)