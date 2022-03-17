Munich, Mar 17 (AP) Athletes from Russia and Belarus were formally banned from the multi-sport European Championships in August.

Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad 2022: FIDE Suspended Russia and Belarus National Teams; Not to Play in Chennai Olympiad.

“We are united in our condemnation of Russia's war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník said.

The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.

Also Read | All England Open Championships 2022: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance to Second Round.

Though swimming is an exception among Olympic sports in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)