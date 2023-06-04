New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday.

Gaikwad shared some pictures from the wedding on his Instagram.

Also Read | Barcelona Comeback Clinches Champions League Title.

"From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!," said caption of Gaikwad's post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtCTBDZt1oH/?hl=en

Also Read | Barcelona Women Win UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Title, Comes From Behind To Defeat Wolfsburg in the Final.

Ruturaj was recently part of CSK's victorious IPL 2023 campaign. He was one of the stars of the campaign, stitching important partnerships with fellow opener Devon Conway. In 16 matches, Gaikwad scored 590 runs at an average of 42.14. He also scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with best score of 92.

In his IPL career since his debut for CSK since 2019, he has scored 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. He has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one fifty. He has also represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)