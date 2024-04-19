Barcelona, Apr 19 (AP) Casper Ruud beat Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open and notch his season-leading 27th win on Friday.

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won 6-4 6-3 on the outdoor clay to give him two more wins than Jannik Sinner.

Also Read | LSG 54/0 in 6 Overs (Target 177) | LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: KL Rahul Takes Lucknow Super Giants Off to Flying Start.

Ruud is trying to reach his fourth final this year having lost in Los Cabos, Acapulco and Monte Carlo.

Ruud will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Saturday after the Argentine defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6(4) 7-6(1).

Also Read | DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad.

Ruud got the better of Martin Etcheverry in their only previous meeting last year, when he had to rally from a set down in Beijing.

"It is going to be another difficult match," Ruud said.

Later on Friday, Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Facundo Díaz Acosta, while Dusan Lajovic meets Arthur Fils.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament before it started because of an injury, while second-seeded Andrey Rublev lost in the second round.

Rafael Nadal, a 12-time champion in Barcelona, made his return to the courts for the first time since January on Tuesday, only to lose the next day. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)