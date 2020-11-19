Cape Town [South Africa], November 19 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that one of its men's players has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against England.

As a precautionary measure, CSA has put two players who were considered to be close contacts under self-isolation. The decision was taken based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team.

Also Read | Cameron Bancroft Birthday Special: Quick Facts to Know About the Australian Wicket-Keeper Batsman.

CSA has not revealed the identities of players who have been put into self-isolation.

"One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team. All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being," CSA said in an official statement.

Also Read | HYD Team Profile for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC Squad, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Super League Season 7.

"CSA can confirm that approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests were performed on players and support staff prior to entering the bio-safe environment in Cape Town for their upcoming limited-overs tour against England. The testing is in line with fulfilling the organisation's obligation and commitment to its duty of care to its team and to the broader public in controlling the spread of the virus," it added.

The players who have been put under isolation would not be replaced for the series against England. However, CSA has clarified that two replacement players will be included in the squad.

The decision to add replacement players was taken for the purpose of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, 21 November 2020.

South Africa and England are slated to lock horns against each other in three T20Is and three ODIs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)