Hyderabad FC will begin their second season in the Indian Super League when the latest edition begins later this month. The club had an underwhelming start to life in India’s top-tier footballing competition but with a rejuvenated squad and a new manager at the helm, The Nizams will be hoping to give a better account of themselves in ISL 2020-21. Hyderabad FC Announce 3-Year Tie-up with Spain's Marbella FC.

Hyderabad FC struggled in their first season in the Indian Premier League as they finished bottom of the league table, recording just two wins from the 18 games. However, to improve on that display, the club have appointed a new manager in Manuel Marquez. The Nizams have mostly acquired a Spanish core to their team but also have a number of experienced Indian stars.

The Nizams have roped in Spanish stars such as central defender Odei Onaindia, central midfielder Lluis Sastre along with forwards Aridane Santana and Francisco Sandaza. The club also boasts the likes of Indian stars such as keeper Subrata Pal and winger Halicharan Narzary along with Australian forward Joel Chianese and Brazilian midfielder Joao Victor.

Hyderabad FC Key Players

Subrata Pal, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Adil Khan and Souvik Chakrabarti will be some of the key players for Hyderabad FC this season and their form will play a crucial role in determining the kind of season they have.

Hyderabad FC Record in Previous ISL Seasons

Season Points Table Finish Final Finish 2019-20 10th 10th

Hyderabad FC Squad For ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

Defenders: Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai.

Midfielders: Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes.

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

Hyderabad FC Stats

Hyderabad FC have played 18 matches in Indian Super League history and have won just two games while losing 12 games and drawing four. The Nizams have also scored 21 goals in the league and conceded 39 times. They finished bottom of the table in their only previous ISL season so far.

Hyderabad FC Most Goals and Appearances

Marcelinho Leite Pereira is the leading scorer for Hyderabad FC in the history of the Indian Super League with five goals in 17 appearances. The Brazilian achieved this tally last season. Nikhil Poojari holds the record for most appearances for the Nizams in ISL as he has represented them a total of 18 times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 12:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).