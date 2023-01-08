Durban [South Africa], January 8 (ANI): Ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20, English cricketer Reece Topley, who will play for Durban Super Giants, felt SA20 will be an excellent platform to hit the ground running ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Topley was snapped by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently-concluded 2023 IPL Player Auction. Durban Super Giants will play their first match against the Joburg Super Kings on January 11.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka, Former Two-Time Champion, Withdraws From Australian Open 2023.

Topley, coming back from an injury during the World Cup, was excited to get back to action but cautious at the same time, "Obviously having not played for a long time since literally just before the start of the World Cup. Naturally, it's going to be a bit of a progression, it's going to be small steps, but at least, you know, I'll be playing, and I will be looking to fine-tune in skills during this opportunity over the next two months or so. Not just this competition obviously. But obviously, you want to get ready to hit the ground running when you touch down in India."

"I had a welcome message from Faf, played against him a lot and really looking forward to play under him. He's a fierce competitor. But now it's nice to have a change and have him on my side once," Topley said on his interaction with the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

At the SA20, he will join the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Akila Dananjaya, Keshav Maharaj and other top international names in the Durban Super Giants squad. The lanky 6ft 7 left-arm pacer has played 22 T20Is for his national side and picked up as many wickets.

Irish cricketer Josh Little, who had a great ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year claiming 11 wickets in seven matches, is a part of the Pretoria Capitals set-up and is all excited to be a part of the SA20. They start their campaign against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 12. "It's been a nice year but I am looking forward to a new tournament, so I am looking for a new opportunity for everyone to go out and showcase their skills, "Little said.

The SA20 starts on January 10 with Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town meeting Paarl Royals, headed by David Miller. The match will be live on JioCinema, Sports18 and Colors Tamil from 8:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)