Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will battle it out in the first ODI of the three-match series on January 09 (Monday) at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The first ODI between PAK and NZ will start at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs NZ ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.

Following a two-match Test series draw between Pakistan and New Zealand, the focus now shifts to a much more crucial ODI series between the two sides. With ICC Men's World Cup scheduled later this year, both the teams would look to establish a full-strength ODI squad for the upcoming series, keeping in view the readiness for the marquee event. While Babar Azam will continue leading Pakistan, New Zealand will see the return of Kane Williamson as a captain in the ODI series after voluntarily giving up his test leadership lately. Since both Pakistan and New Zealand are top-class white-ball cricket teams, an evenly poised contest on Monday is on the cards. Rishabh Pant Successfully Undergoes Knee Surgery At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Tom Latham (NZ) and Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Kane Williamson (NZ), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Devon Conway (NZ) and Babar Azam (PAK) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Muhammad Nawaz (PAK) and Mitchell Santner (NZ) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Tim Southee (NZ), Naseem Shah (PAK) and Haris Rauf (PAK) could form the bowling attack.

PAK vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Devon Conway (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

