Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar shared a touching moment with his diehard specially-abled fan, Sudhir Kumar, ahead of the inauguration of his life-sized statue at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Sachin arrived at the Wankhede on Wednesday evening ahead of the unveiling of his statue at the arena where he has plenty of fond memories.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Set to Miss Clash Against England After Falling Off Golf Cart.

The inauguration of the statue of India's cricketing demigod came just a day before the Wankhede is to host the World Cup round-robin match between hosts India and Sri Lanka.

Another Sachin fan, Dharamveer Pal, waited patiently for the cricketing stalwart to give him an autograph. Sachin duly obliged him, gifting him a small wooden bat with his autograph and even getting a picture clicked with him.

Also Read | Odisha FC 3-2 Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24: Amey Ranawade's Winning Goal Seals Comeback Win Over 10 Man Blues.

"I am delighted. In fact, it's hard to describe my feelings in words. He is the undisputed god of cricket I have followed him for many years. I have a lot of memories with him. Since he is retired now, it's difficult to catch up with him. I am lucky to be a part of this event. I used to bowl to him (in the nets) and he would often ask me to field as well. I wanted his autograph as I wish to showcase it at my sports gallery," Dharamveer told ANI.

Sudhir made a trademark appearance, painting himself in the colours of the Tricolour and the name Tendulkar written on his back with the legend's jersey number, 10. He blew a conch shell and waved the Indian flag at the unveiling of Tendulkar's statue.

The statue not only marks Sachin's 50th birth anniversary but also stands as a symbol of his greatness and legendary status in Indian cricket.

Sachin celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this year, in April.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at the unveiling of Sachin's statue at the iconic Wankhede.

Tendulkar bid farewell to cricket at the Wankhede Stadium, which already has a stand named after him.

After an illustrious career spanning two decades, the right-handed batter played his 200th and final Test at the Wankhede in November 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)