New Delhi [India], November 1: Experienced all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to miss Australia's upcoming clash against England in the ongoing World Cup contest as he suffered a "concussion after falling off the back of a golf cart". Australia will face England on November 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. But Maxwell will not be part of that clash. No Fireworks Display in Delhi, Mumbai During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches Due to Worsening Air Pollution

According to ICC, the Australian batter was riding on the back of a golf cart late on Monday evening in Gujarat when he fell off. He suffered a concussion and significant bruising after the incident. Based on Cricket Australia's concussion regulations, the allrounder is ruled out of his team's clash with England in Ahmedabad.

At the same time, Australia hasn't replaced him in the squad and remains hopeful that he will be available later in the tournament. This is the second time that Maxwell has suffered an injury from an accident in less than 12 months. He previously broke his leg at a private party last November, an injury that put his place in the World Cup in doubt and he recently recovered from that setback.

Maxwell's absence is bound to hurt the Baggy Greens, as the all-rounder has been in great form in the campaign. He has scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 148.48 in the tournament. He struck a 106 from 44 balls against the Netherlands in Delhi and made the record for the fastest ton in the men's Cricket World Cup hundred. He also claimed four wickets with his off-spin in the tournament. David Willey Shares Heartfelt Note Announcing Retirement From International Cricket After ICC World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)