Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): TOPS Development athlete and former Cadet World champion, Sagar Jaglan won the gold medal in the 79kg weight category at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh.

Competing for the first time at the Khelo India University Games, Kurukshetra University's Sagar defeated Chandra Mohan from Chaudhary Devi Lal University in the 79kg final bout held at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.

"It was a great experience. It is a good platform, especially for new players as we get good exposure here. Wrestling is conducted in accordance with rules, and there is also recovery time. In national tournaments, there isn't much time available, but here we got ample recovery time. It is an excellent opportunity for new people," said Sagar.

At the age of 20, Sagar emerged as a prominent name in Indian wrestling. Known as 'Fitli' or 'Leg Lock,' Sagar prefers the 74kg weight category. After Olympic medalists, Sushil Kumar and Narsingh Yadav, India had to struggle for consistency in this specific weight category.

Sagar has opened new doors of possibilities with his performances in recent times. He has also taken up additional responsibilities. Regarding this, Sagar said, "It is difficult to replace top athletes, but now that the responsibility has come, I will make efforts to fulfill all the responsibilities."

In the year 2021, Sagar won the gold medal in the 80kg weight category at the Cadet World Championships that took place in Hungary. He mentioned that due to an injury, his weight has increased, but he will return to the 74kg category.

Sagar also clinched a bronze medal at the U20 World Championship held in Bulgaria in 2022. In the World Championship held in Serbia in the same year, he secured the fifth position.

Sagar, who initially learned wrestling at Pratap School in Kharkhoda, shared that he won his first gold medal at the School Nationals held at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. Sagar said, "Wrestling means everything to me. My dream is to make the country proud and win a medal at the Olympics."

Hailing from the Naultha village in Panipat, Sagar has already won a gold medal at the Asian Under-15 Wrestling Championship. He said, "In addition to the gold medal in the School Nationals, I have also won two silver medals in the Cadet Wrestling Championship."

"Furthermore, I have won the Bharat Kesari title twice. Apart from that, I also clinched gold in the 2019 U-15 Asian Championship that took place in Taiwan."(ANI)

