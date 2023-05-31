Chennai Super Kings have won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title beating Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2023 season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captain MS Dhoni, who has been more than just a legend for the franchise has added another tally to his long list of accolades while the win came through the hands of Ravindra Jadeja, one of his most trusted deputies in the CSK team since 2012. With 10 needed of 2 balls and Jadeja on strike, the game seemed to be slipping away, but Jadeja struck a six and a four in the two balls taking CSK to victory. But just a few days ago things didn't seem ok between Jadeja and CSK, rather Dhoni. Some events in the buildup to the playoffs of the IPL indicated at Jadeja and Dhoni having a rift between them and all is not well in the relationship between the two legends. Although some events in the follow up of the IPL final indicated that everything has settled between the two and there is no reason to anticipate any fall out. IPL 2023: CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan Consoles Ravindra Jadeja Amidst All-Rounder's Alleged Rift with Franchise.

What Happened Between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja?

Jadeja was appointed the captain of CSK in 2022 eyeing a transition for the years after Dhoni's retirement. CSK had a very poor season with the team finishing second last year and Jadeja resigned from captaincy mid-season with Dhoni taking over. Reports suggested it did not happen under good terms. Things escalated recently when Jadeja shared a cryptic story on Twitter which indicated at him being neglected. He followed it up with another post where he shared the picture of him taking the Most Valuable Player Award in the Qualifier 1 and in the caption took a subtle dig at the fans. Throughout the entire season, fans have been cheering for Dhoni when he came to bat putting Jadeja, who preceded him in the batting order under visible pressure. He was also spotted to have an animated chat with CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanathan which created the whole idea of a potential fall out between Jadeja and Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja Wins Hearts by Changing Instagram DP to Highlight Special Moment With MS Dhoni After CSK's IPL 2023 Title Win.

Ravindra Jadeja's Tweet Taking A Dig At Fans

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

What Indicates That The Things Are Well Between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Now?

It is said victory is the best ointment for any disease. After Jadeja struck the winning runs, he took a lap around the ground and then ran towards Dhoni, who hugged and lifted him with tears in his eyes. Later Jadeja also changed his Instagram display picture to the picture of Dhoni lifting him up. He also shared his pictures on social media with the caption, 'We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…' (Anything for you Mahi bhai).

Ravindra Jadeja Post For MS Dhoni

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

These sequences of events that followed the iconic fifth win by the Chennai Super Kings indicate that the crack that seemed to have opened up between the two legends either never existed or found a bridge that is named victory, providing much needed relief to their fans and cricket fans alike.

