Al-Nassr are all set to play their last game of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 season against Al-Fateh on Wednesday, May 31. They are already knocked out of the title race after failing to force a result out in their previous game against Al-Ettifaq. Although Cristiano Ronaldo scored a winner against Al-Shabab and played a crucial role in keeping their title hopes alive, he drew blank in this game and could not take Al-Nassr over the finishing line. Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 16 league games since making his debut in January but Al-Nassr, who led the table during that phase could not make most of it and also parted ways with their former coach Rudi Garcia. The Riyadh-based club currently have 64 points from 29 matches and are in the second position in the table. Today in this article, let's take a look if Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will take part in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match in Saudi Pro League Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Blank As Al-Nassr Play 1–1 Draw With Al-Ettifaq; Al-Ittihad Clinch Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Title.

Al-Nassr's opponents Al-Fateh are currently in the sixth position in the league table with 43 points from 29 matches. They are well out of the title race and the remaining match is a formality for them. However, they will look to stay competitive and carry positives for the next season trying to take points from Al-Nassr in their upcoming Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo left the Al-Ettifaq game in the 84th minute with a muscular injury. Although the injury was thought to be minor, it cast doubt on the forward’s ability to play in the match against Al-Fateh. On Monday, after receiving treatment at the clinic for more than two hours, he departed the club’s facility. Although Ronaldo’s injury wasn’t significant, the medical team advised against his playing against Al-Fateh. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes All-Time Top Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During 1–1 Draw Against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

He featured for the training on Tuesday but is still doubtful to start the match. A last moment decision is to be taken by head coach Dinko Jelicic ahead of the match which will wrap the season up for Al-Nassr. Reports suggest, Cristiano might not feature in the match considering it's relevance in the league and the injury issue. The future of Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr still remains uncertain.

