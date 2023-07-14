Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant have completed the signing of midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad from Kerala Blasters FC on a five-year contract, while veteran defender Pritam Kotal has headed in the opposite direction, the two clubs announced on Friday.

Sahal who has developed into one of the most talented midfielders in India expressed delight at joining the Kolkata giants.

https://twitter.com/mohunbagansg/status/1679768884768026624

“I'm filled with pride at the thought of wearing the Mohun Bagan Super Giant jersey. The prospect of playing in the derby, wearing the Green and Maroon jersey, fills me with immense excitement. The stands will be packed with supporters passionately cheering for our team,” said Sahal after putting pen to paper as quoted by ISL.

Having risen through the ranks from the Blasters’ academy side, Sahal made his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters FC in the 2017-18 season. Soon, he grew into prominence at the club with his silky smooth dribbling and quick footwork. Within no time, Sahal’s on-pitch performance wooed the Blasters’ faithful and turned him into one of the most popular and favourite players of the Kerala side.

The midfielder had his breakthrough campaign in the following 2018-19 season as he won the ISL Emerging player of the year award. His exploits with the Blasters earned him a call-up to the Indian national team where he made his debut at the King’s Cup in Thailand.

“Renowned players from Kerala, such as IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Ancheri, gained recognition by playing for Kolkata clubs, and many others have also represented them. I will speak with them before travelling to Kolkata, seeking their suggestions and blessings. They are still regarded as icons in Kolkata. Similarly, I aspire to win the hearts of the supporters, just as they did. I will seek the blessings and love of the MBSG fans,” he said on making his move to the Kolkata side.

Sahal’s best performance came in the ISL 2021-22 season under debutant head coach Ivan Vukomanovic as he reached his best figures till date. The midfielder netted six goals and supplied one assist across 21 games, being one of the vital cogs in the side’s run-up to the final.

Having amassed 97 appearances for the Blasters, the 26-year-old leaves the club as the highest capped player for the Yellow Army. In his 97 appearances, the midfielder has repaid with 10 goals and nine assists across all competitions. His nine assists are the most by any Indian player for the Kochi-based side. (ANI)

