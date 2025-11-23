Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): Sahibzada Farhan became Pakistan's first batter to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year in T20s and overall 12th during the tri-nation T20I series match against Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe is the third country.

In his side's seven-wicket win on Saturday, Farhan played an unbeaten, explosive knock of 80 in 45 balls, with six fours and five sixes, with his runs coming at a strike rate of 177.77.

Now, he has hit 102 sixes this year in the shortest format. Only Karanbir Singh of Australia (122) and West Indies batting star Nicholas Pooran (103) have more sixes than him.

Also, he has levelled with both Karanbir and Pooran for most fifty-plus scores in T20s this year, with all three batters having 15 each. Sahibzada has scored four centuries and 11 fifties, as compared to Karanbir's two centuries and 13 fifties and a century and 14 fifties by Pooran.

80* runs by Sahibzada is the highest individual score for Pakistan against Sri Lanka, outdoing the previous highest score of 57 runs by Shoaib Malik during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Janith Liyanage (41* in 38 balls, with three fours and a six) and Kusal Perera (25 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) were the top scorers as Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals and posted 128/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz (3/16) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Salman Mirza, Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed got one wicket each.

In the run-chase, Farhan's power-packed 80* single-handedly powered Pakistan to a seven-wicket win with 27 balls in hand.

Pakistan is at the top of the table in the series with two wins in two matches, while SL sit at the bottom after losing both matches. Zimbabwe is in the second place with a win and a loss each.

Nawaz won the 'Player of the Match' award for his tight bowling spell. (ANI)

