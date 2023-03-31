Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], March 31 (ANI): It has been brought to the notice of the Sports Authority of India that an alleged incident took place at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli, Bengaluru on March 28 where a diploma trainee was allegedly filmed by another student at the common girls' washroom at the institute.

Having brought to the notice of officials at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru, an internal committee has been formed to inquire further into the matter that has taken place at the SAI Diploma Girls Hostel in Mallathahalli.

Also Read | PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 2 at Mohali.

The Committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest. SAI has also facilitated the alleged victim in helping her lodge a police complaint. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the matter was reported to the police and on March 29, the FIR was lodged.

Further, SAI officials have also brought out a suspension letter against the alleged miscreant and asked her to vacate the hostel. She has been allowed to vacate the hostel on March 30th after clearance from the police. (ANI)

Also Read | LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 3 at Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)