The cricket festival of India, TATA IPL 2023, is set to kick-off with the opening match on Friday, March 31. Following the opening game, remains a blockbuster day of cricket with a double header. The day game will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on the challenge of Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium, Mohali. The second match of the 16th edition of TATA IPL will commence at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST. Both the teams have new captain this season. Punjab have decided to release their captain Mayank Agarwal and hand Shikhar Dhawan with the leadership duties. While, Kolkata Knight Riders didn't have such plan, they faced a setback with Shreyas Iyer getting ruled out with injury and hence, Nitish Rana took over reins as stand-in Captain. Both teams failed to qualify for the play-offs in the previous edition and have faced some injury concern early in the tournament this time. They will look for a good start and chip in wins to gather momentum eventually. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Punjab Kings brought in Matt Short as replacement of injured Jonny Bairstow. Liam Livingstone is yet to be available and that makes Sikander Raza a like for like replacement in the lineup. Prabhsimran Singh after impressing in the domestic is looking for a breakthrough season while Sam Curran provides the much need balance in both the departments. Arshdeep Singh had a memorable year with the Indian Cricket team and will lead the bowling attack containing Nathan Ellis and Rahul Chahar. Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan will have big responsibilities as finishers. Either of Atharv Taide or Harpreet Bhatia can be their impact sub to provide the batting some extra cushion.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, tried to change the look of the squad but the availability issues make their starting eleven unclear till the last minute. Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, who are important members of the team are yet to join the team although eyes will be on the performance of Venkatesh Iyer, Captain Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, who make the core of the team. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as always will be the main strength of the team in this match and going forward. David Wiese can prove to be a surprise package if used in the right way. Like PBKS, Mandeep Singh as an impact player can provide them some solidity top of the order in absence of Shreyas Iyer. Why is IPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The two teams have faced each other in thirty matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have won a majority of twenty games and dominate the head-to-head record. Punjab Kings won ten games.

PBKS vs KKR Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) Sam Curran (PBKS) Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) Andre Russell (KKR) Sunil Narine (KKR)

PBKS vs KKR Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Sikander Raza against the spin attack of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell vs Sam Curran will be two key battles to look forward to.

PBKS vs KKR Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The PBKS vs KKR match number 2 TATA IPL 2023 will be played at PCA Stadium in Mohali on April 1 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

PBKS vs KKR Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the PBKS vs KKR Match Number 2 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn into the JioCinema app or website to catch the live streaming of the PBKS vs KKR Match Number 2 in India.

PBKS vs KKR Match Number 2 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

PBKS Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikander Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

KKR Likely Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagdeeshan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

