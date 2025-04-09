Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): During the clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, Gujarat Giants (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan became the second player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score the most runs after the completion of thirty innings in the tournament.

Sai delivered a commanding performance with the bat, smashing 82 off just 53 balls as GT posted a formidable 217/6 against RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. His innings, laced with eight fours and three sixes, provided the backbone of GT's innings and set up a massive target for the Royals to chase under lights.

Also Read | RCB vs DC IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After his knock, he is at the second spot with 1307 runs, behind Shaun Marsh, who has 1338 runs. After Sai, there are some heavyweights like Chris Gayle (1141), Kane Williamson (1096), and Matthew Hayden (1082).

Reflecting on his knock and the conditions, Sai said the pitch was initially challenging but eventually turned out to be ideal for stroke play.

Also Read | RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 24.

"The surface was swinging a bit at the start, but the wicket was good to bat on," he explained.

"He (Archer) started well, but we consolidated after. We understood the wicket was really good, so we wanted to push a bit more," he added.

GT's innings had the foundation of smart planning, especially in terms of pacing the innings.

"The way we were going, we felt we could get 15 more, but this is still a great score," he added.

When asked about his personal approach and whether he aims for consistency, the left-hander replied modestly, "I'm not trying to be consistent in any way, just reacting to the situation and doing the best out of it."

Sai also offered insights on the pace challenge posed by Jofra Archer.

"I faced Nortje last year, but he was probably quicker. Jofra got a bit of purchase off the wicket today. Slower ones and change of pace will hold on the wicket, so I feel we have a good score," he said.

With the dew unlikely to play a role in the second innings, as Sai believes, Rajasthan Royals have their task cut out. Chasing down 218 under pressure at a venue like Ahmedabad is no small feat, and GT will be banking on their bowlers to seal the game after their batters set the tone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)