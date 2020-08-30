New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to open up its shooting facility for developmental group athletes from September 2 as India enters Unlock 4.

SAI has been opening up its facilities for sporting activities in a phased manner after the Government of India announced Unlock 1.

"In the first leg, SAI has geared up to open up sporting activities for shooters of the Target Olympic Podium Developmental Group and athletes of National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) from September 2," SAI said in a statement.

Earlier, in the first phase, Olympic and Paralympic-bound athletes began sporting activities at SAI's sporting facilities.

The decision to open up sporting facilities in a phased manner has been taken to ensure that safety and training continuity of athletes can move hand in hand. Separate slots have been reserved for the Olympic-bound core group of elite shooters to ensure continued training in a safe environment.

Guidelines of the Health Ministry and SAI's Standard Operating Procedure will be followed strictly during training of developmental group athletes. (ANI)

