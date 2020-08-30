CPL T20 2020 Match 19 Live Streaming Online: The 19th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see a battle between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks. The encounter will take place on August 30 (Sunday) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Darren Sammy-led St Lucia Zouks have performed brilliantly in the tournament so far and will like to register their fifth triumph. On the other hand, the defending champions haven't enjoyed a great run in CPL and will like to get back to winning in their upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, fans can scroll below to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of BAR vs SLZ match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

With four victories in six matches, Zouks are currently placed at the second position in the team standings. All-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase have been the standout performers for the Zouks, and the duo will aim to extend their good form. On the other hand, Tridents are placed at the fourth position in the points table with two wins from six games. Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan have done well for the Tridents, and they'll have the onus to guide their side to a significant win. As the match between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks gets lined up, let's look at the streaming and other necessary details of the encounter. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

The 19th match of CPL T20 between Barbados Tridents and St Lucia Zouks takes place at the at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on August 30. The match will begin at 07:30 am as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 03:00 am.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

St Lucia Zouks registered a seven-wicket victory when the two sides last locked horns in the ongoing tournament. Hence, Darren Sammy and Co will take the field with a lot of confidence while Tridents will look for change of fortunes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).