PAK vs ENG Free Live Streaming Online in India and Pakistan: Pakistan are set to lock horns with England in the second T20I of the series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on August 30 (Sunday). The series opener got washed out due to rain which virtually made the series a two-match affair. Hence, both the sides will be determined to take an unassailable 1-0 lead by clinching the upcoming encounter. A great contest between the bat and the ball was witnessed in the first game, and with the stakes going even higher, both the teams must leave no stones unturned in Manchester. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other necessary details of PAK vs ENG match. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020: Manchester Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Only 16.1 overs were bowled in the first T20I with England scoring 131 for the loss of six wickets. Young opener Tom Banton was the standout performer for the Three Lions as he smashed 71 runs off 42 balls. However, wickets were falling regularly at the other end, and the home team must rectify the issue. On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi bowled a brilliant opening spell before spin twins Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan scalped wickets in the middle-overs. Without further ado, let’s focus on live streaming and other details of the encounter. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020: Shaheen Afridi vs Tom Banton and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

2nd T20I, Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG) Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The second T20I between England and Pakistan will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on August 30, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 06:45 pm IST and 06:15 pm PST.

2nd T20I, Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG) Free Telecast on TV

Just like the Test series, PAK vs ENG T20I series will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Networks in India. So, the PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. For viewers in Pakistan, PTV Sports and TEN Sports will provide free live telecast of PAK vs ENG T20 match.

2nd T20I, Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG) Free Live Streaming Online

The PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLIV. However, users will have to pay subscription fees. For free live streaming of PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I online, fans can watch Sony Six channel on Jio TV and Airtel’s XStream mobile app for free.

Unlike the opening game, the weather seems to be cricket-friendly for the second T20I of the series. The weather is likely to be partly sunny with no rains expected. However, the toss-winning captain must decide to bat first as the Old Trafford track is known to assist the batsmen while the dew is also not expected to play a part.

