New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned a total of Rs 6.52 crore as out of pocket allowance (OPA) for 2,189 Khelo India athletes across 21 disciplines, including para, for the April-June period.

"A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakhs is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out of pocket allowance of Rs 1.20 lakh," a SAI release stated.

Also Read | Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra Sets New National Record, Bags Silver Medal.

The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, while the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, fooding, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains.

Also Read | IND vs SA, 3rd T20I 2022: India Thrash South Africa by 48 Runs, Stay Alive in Series.

"It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme," the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)