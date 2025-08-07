New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL) defending champions Saint Lucia Kings announced veteran Namibian international David Wiese as the captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder joined the franchise in 2022, and he returned once again last season, where he played a key role in helping the Kings win the trophy.

Coming down the lower-middle order to bat, Wiese scored a crucial 121 runs in 11 games at an explosive strike rate of 168.05 and an average of 40.33. He also proved to be an essential factor in the bowling unit, picking 13 wickets in 11 matches. Now, the 40-year-old will be leading the Kings in the upcoming season, as they look to defend the trophy.

Saint Lucia Kings will begin their campaign this season on August 23rd at their home ground at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, as they face off against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Speaking on his new role, Wiese said, as quoted by a press release from Saint Lucia Kings, "Thank you to the Saint Lucia Kings and all the fans for your belief and support. It is a huge honour to lead this team. I am absolutely humbled to be named your captain. This season, we will be playing with passion, heart and unity. You will see us give everything for each other and for you. And fans, we need you with us to pack the stadiums, lift the vibe and let's paint Saint Lucia blue. Let's make this a special season."

Head Coach, Saint Lucia Kings, Daren Sammy further added, "David Wiese has been a part of the family for a long time. He has been with us for a number of years and has put on some excellent performances. We cannot wait to start our first home game on August 23rd. We know Saint Lucia Kings are the best fans and you will come out at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and paint it blue, as you support out new captain and our team. CPL 2025, biggest party in sports and Saint Lucia Kings are ready, hope you are too."

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon added, "We are absolutely delighted to have David Wiese leading our side this year. After the tremendous success in the previous edition, we knew we needed someone highly experienced and technically sound to lead the franchise as we defend this beautiful trophy. Wiese's commitment, passion, and professionalism have always been an asset to the Saint Lucia Kings family, and there is no doubt that he is the ideal pick to lead the side."

The 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League will kick off on August 14th, with the final set to take place on September 21. (ANI)

