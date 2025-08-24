Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 23 (ANI): Indian batter Sanju Samson's preparations for the Asia Cup were not off to a fine start as he was dismissed for a 22-ball 13 during his first outing for Kochi Blue Tigers on Saturday in the Kerala Cricket League.

During his knock of 13 in 22 balls, Samson could not hit any four or six as he fell to seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena. Thanks to a V Manoharan (66 in 31 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Alfi Francis John (31* in 13 balls, with a four and four sixes), his side still managed to get 183/8 in their 20 overs.

Saxena (2/16) was the pick of the bowlers for Alleppey Ripples, who were knocked down for 149 in 19.2 overs thanks to fantastic 4/23 by KM Asif.

The KCL, which started on August 21, will go on till September 7.

In his 42 T20I match career for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties. Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty. However, with the presence of vice-captain Shubman Gill, returning to the side after a superb England Test tour with the bat and as a captain and back-up keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma after a dream season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), his place in the playing XI could be on the line.

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku SinghReserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal. (ANI)

