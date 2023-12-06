Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 6 (ANI): Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips' three-wicket hauls helped New Zealand to dominate over Bangladesh on the first day of the second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first. However, the Kiwi bowling attack dismissed the Bengal Tigers in just 66.2 overs.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya is a Rare Talent, Rarely Seen on the Ground: Ajay Jadeja Takes a Dig at Injured Indian All-Rounder (Watch Video).

Mushfiqur Rahim (35 runs from 83 balls) was the only standout batter for the home side. However, he was given out obstructing the field in the 41st over, leaving his side five down as he became only the first Bangladesh Men's batter to be dismissed in this fashion.

Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark in the 38.3 overs.

Also Read | Sheffield United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Apart from Rahim, Shahadat Hossain (31 runs from 102 balls), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20 runs from 42 balls) were the other batters who tried to stick on the crease but fell short in front of the New Zealand bowlers.

In the 59.2 overs, the home side crossed the 150-run mark.

No Bangladesh batters could touch the 50-run mark after their disappointing performance in their first inning of the second Test.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee displayed a scintillating performance in his 5.2 overs spell. Southee didn't concede a run in Bangladesh's first innings, the first time since 1986 that a player who's bowled at least 30 balls has finished a Test innings with a 0 in the runs column.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel picked up two wickets in his 17-over spell and gave away 54 runs. Meanwhile, Santner and Phillips' three wickets in their respective spells bundled Bangladesh at 172/10.

Tom Latham (4 runs from 20 balls) and Devon Conway opened New Zealand's first inning. But they could last long after the Bangladesh bowling attack picked two quick wickets in the 6th and 7th over.

Taijul Islam removed Henry Nicholls in the 8.5 overs for just one run.

Star Kiwi batter Kane Williamson also failed to make a mark after he was dismissed for 13 runs from 14 balls by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 11.2 overs.

In the 11.5 overs, New Zealand touched the 50-run mark.

Miraz's third wicket came after he dismissed Kiwi wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for a duck in the 11.4 overs.

Mehidy Hasan's three-wicket haul and Taijul Islam's two wickets helped Bangladesh to hold New Zealand at 55/5 by the end of the day with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips on the crease for the Kiwis.

At stumps on day one of the second Test, New Zealand trail by 117 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)