New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, which was scheduled to be held at Malappuram in Kerala from February 20 to March 6, was on Wednesday postponed till further notice due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

The All India Football Federation said it will review the circumstances next month before announcing the new schedule.

"The AIFF has communicated to participating state associations that in wake of rise in COVID-19 positive cases, and after consultation with the Government of Kerala, the competition schedule for the Hero National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred," the federation said in a release.

"A review of the circumstances will be undertaken in the third week of February to decide on new dates and the new schedule."

