Wellington [New Zealand], March 29 (ANI): Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone bowled brilliantly to help England defeat New Zealand by five wickets in their last T20I to win the series by 4-1.

The two shared five wickets, with Sciver-Brunt making early breakthroughs that had the home side reeling, and Ecclestone collecting three to ensure England had a competitive score. Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight put up 57-run stand from 64 for 3, bringing England within touching distance of victory.

In the run chase, Rosemary Mair conceded only one run off the opening over, giving New Zealand a promising start. Maia Bouchier, the previous match's hero with a 91-run innings, cleared mid-off to send Jess Kerr to the boundary off the third ball of the second over.

However, Lea Tahuhu struck in the next over, as the ball swung away slightly and produced a heavy outside edge, which Gaze caught behind the stumps to dismiss Bouchier for 6.

Gaze botched a chance to stump Capsey off Jess Kerr seconds later, but it was Amelia Kerr, standing in for Devine as captain, who broke the deadlock when Capsey struck her straight down the ground and into Green's hands for 25.

Amelia Kerr then tempted Danni Wyatt down the pitch before Gaze blasted the bails off, leaving the batter far out of her depth and England 64 for 3.

However, with Sciver-Brunt and Knight at the crease England appeared to be in control. When Knight survived a run-out chance before reaching double digits, the pair settled into a rhythm and built their fourth-wicket partnership. They proceeded to capitalise on some sloppy fielding until Amelia Kerr relieved her team's frustrations with a brilliant incorrect ball that reshaped Sciver-Brunt's leg stump. Sophia Dunkley then cut Mair to the boundary and raised the winning runs with an over and a ball remaining.

Earlier, the 19-year-old Izzy Gaze's unbroken half-century helped New Zealand recover from 69 for 5. She shared a 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Brooke Halliday to take NZ's total to 136/6.

Brief score: New Zealand 136/6 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 31, Heather Knight 35; Rosemary Mair 1-28) vs New Zealand 136/6 (Isabella Gaze 51, Brooke Halliday 33; Sophie Ecclestone 3-30). (ANI)

