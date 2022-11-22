Napier, Nov 22 (PTI) Scoreboard from the third T20I between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

New Zealand:

Also Read | How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Commentary & Coverage in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil? Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland and France vs Australia Live Streaming Online on Jio Cinema.

Finn Allen

lbw b A Singh 3

Also Read | Denmark vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of DEN vs TUN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Devon Conway

c I Kishan b A Singh 59

Mark Chapman

c A Singh b M Siraj 12

Glenn Phillips

c B Kumar b M Siraj 54

Daryl Mitchell

c R Pant b A Singh 10

James Neesham

c R Pant b M Siraj 0

Mitchell Santner c Y Chahal b M Siraj 1

Adam Milne run out 0

Ish Sodhi b A Singh 0

Tim Southee b H Patel 6

Lockie Ferguson not out 5

Extras (LB-5, NB-1, WD-4) 10

Total (all out in 19.4 overs) 160

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-44, 3-130, 4-146, 5-147, 6-149, 7-149, 8-149, 9-149

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-35-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-37-4, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-17-4, Deepak Hooda 1-0-3-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-35-3, Harshal Patel 3.4-0-28-1. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)