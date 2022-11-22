On November 22, four matches take place at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The action in the Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar is heating now. In the first game of the day, Lionel Messi's Argentina will be up against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium and the game will kick-off at 03:30 pm IST. After it, Denmark will take on Tunisia in Group D at the Education City Stadium at 06:30 pm IST. The third game of the day will be played between Mexico and Poland at the Stadium 974 with kickoff time at 09:30 pm IST. The action for the day will end with France vs Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium which starts at 12:30 am IST. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Netherlands Grab Top Spot in Group A, Ecuador in Second Place.

Fans can watch the live telecast of these match on Sports 18 channels. Also for live streaming online fans can head to JioCinema mobile app or website to catch the action for free. While Sports 18 provides commentary in English and MTV and Sports 18 Khel in Hindi, fans can also watch the matches in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary as well. Continue reading to find out how! FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Commentary & Coverage in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil?

The option to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 with Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil commentary is available on JioCinema app and website. As it provides free live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 matches, fans can change the commentary language from settings and enjoy it in preferred audio commentary. So, that's how fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil.

